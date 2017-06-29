Pat Prescott Talks With Bebe Winans About The New Musical, ‘Born For This’

By Pat Prescott

The new musical Born for This is the untold story of Bebe and Cece Winans, legendary gospel stars and members of the famous Winans family. There’s a lot you might not know about the story including the fact that Bebe and Cece started their careers as teenagers on Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker’s “PTL Club” program. They effectively integrated religious programming on television at the same time and that’s just part of their story.

Bebe Winans stopped by our studios this morning to talk about the acclaimed new musical which is coming to the Broad Stage in Santa Monica for four weeks only beginning on July 11th. He brought along with him director Charles Randolph Wright, director of Motown the Musical, who directs Born For This and wrote the book for the musical along with Bebe. If you missed them on the morning show, listen in to our conversation and hear some interesting insights about the musical in our overtime segment.

To see “Born For This” visit www.thebroadstage.com or call 310-434-3200.

And listen to web exclusive “overtime” segment below!