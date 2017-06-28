City Council Considers Plan To Rename Street After Obama

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A stretch of road through southwest Los Angeles could bear the name Obama Boulevard after the City Council votes on a plan to rename the street after the 44th president of the United States.

The motion to rename Rodeo Road between Jefferson Boulevard and Arlington Avenue was introduced by Council President Herb Wesson, who represents the 10th Council District, where Rodeo Road is located.

“Nine years ago I had the honor of introducing then Senator Obama at his first campaign rally held at Rancho Cienega Park on Rodeo Road. The renaming will enable everyone who travels the boulevard to recognize the road as a fixed landmark within the city of Los Angeles dedicated to celebrating the legacy of President Barack Obama,” Wesson said.

The motion also notes that the area is home to “president’s row,” a series of streets named after former presidents which includes Washington Boulevard, Adams Boulevard and Jefferson Boulevard.

A plan is also in motion to rename a stretch of the 134 Freeway after Obama. The freeway is near Occidental College.

“President Obama is no stranger to Los Angeles. He began his college education in Los Angeles, as an undergraduate student at Occidental College from 1979 to 1981 before leaving for Columbia University,” the motion states.