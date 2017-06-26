Bobby Brown Reflects On His Life, Talks New Edition Tour, & More In The SoCal Honda Sound Stage

On Friday, June 23rd, Bobby Brown performed at the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at The WAVE, giving fans a special, intimate performance where he played a handful of his classic hits!

Before the performance began, The WAVE’s Greg Mack talked with Bobby Brown, asking him about his early days with New Edition and going solo, his new venture named Bobby Brown Foods, and even fielded some questions from the audience.

Bobby even touched on the New Edition reunion tour, saying that he’s “looking forward to doing something together soon.” He continued, saying, “when it’s time it will happen. And trust me it will be epic.”

Watch the full interview above!

Set List:

Don’t be cruel

Every Little Breath

Good Enough

Roni

Rock Wit’cha

My Prerogative