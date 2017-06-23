BOBBY BROWN: Performing live in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at The WAVE TODAY at 2pm! Watch here.

Jennifer Lopez Puts ‘Photoshop’ Accusers in their Place

June 23, 2017
By Hayden Wright 

Jennifer Lopez’ abs are nothing new: She’s been putting us all to shame since she appeared as a Fly Girl on In Living Color in the 90s. This week, the multi-hyphenate entertainer posted a flattering mirror selfie on Instagram that displayed her rock-hard abs in glorious lighting. Fans quickly accused the singer of digitally enhancing the snap: A strange dark patch seems to be missing from her waist. J-Lo wasn’t having it:

“Omg…Just a smudge on the mirror…lol…not photoshop,” she wrote, along with the hashtags: #lordblessthehaters #gymrat #youshouldtryit #wishtherewasphotoshopforhaters.

Lord bless the haters. Undeterred by the Photoshop accusations, Lopez recently enjoyed a French “baecation” with her current bae Alex Rodriguez.

