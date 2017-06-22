Essential Santa Monica Restaurants To Know About Right Now (Summer 2017)

Santa Monica, famous for the Pacific Ocean, 3rd Street Promenade and the Santa Monica Pier, offers locals and tourists a number of dining destinations. From cheap bites, healthy eats, and seafood to fine-dining establishments, there are a ton of great places to eat if you know where to look.





Michael’s

1147 3rd St.

Santa Monica, CA 90403

(310) 451-0843

www.michaelssantamonica.com 1147 3rd St.Santa Monica, CA 90403(310) 451-0843 Longtime Westside Michael’s restaurant recently upgraded the interior of the restaurant along with appointing chef Miles Thompson at the helm of the historic kitchen. Guests can enjoy the market-driven dishes and drinks in the luscious garden patio or in the dining lounge, elegantly appointed with owner Michael McCarty’s museum-caliber collection of artwork. Thompson’s progressive menu includes signatures such as the Dungeness crab chawanmushi, buckwheat sourdough bread and the duck breast.





Wexler’s Deli

616 Santa Monica Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(424) 744-8671

www.wexlersdeli.com 616 Santa Monica Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90401(424) 744-8671 Wexler’s Deli expanded into Santa Monica in May 2016 as chef Micah Wexler and partner Michael Kassar continue to their commitment to serving real Jewish soul food while providing a place of community, pride, familiarity, and quality. Wexler’s uses old-school methods to handcraft their signature meats and smoked fish – all brined, cured, smoked, and sliced in-house – along with house made condiments and freshly baked breads and bagels baked to Chef Wexler’s specifications from 7th generation bakers at Hawthorne, California’s Etchea Bakery. Along with a large variety of bagels with smoked fish, menu favorites include the Big Poppa and The Newman.





Erven

514-516 Santa Monica Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 260-2255

www.ervenrestaurant.com 514-516 Santa Monica Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 260-2255 Erven is a plant-based new-American cuisine restaurant from chef Nick Erven and Midcourse Hospitality Group. Open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, Erven provides guests with a sophisticated dining experience, featuring a seasonal menu depending on what inspires Nick at the market. Popular items are the black garlic chick pea fritters and a Thai style burrito with fried rice and tempura sweet potato.





Mélisse

1104 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 395-0881

www.melisse.com 1104 Wilshire Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 395-0881 Mélisse is led by two Michelin starred chef Josiah Citrin. A neighborhood staple for over 17 years, Citrin has turned Mélisse into one of the city’s premier fine-dining destinations for contemporary French cuisine. Serving farm-to-table cooking before it became a trend, Citrin’s signature dishes include egg caviar and lobster bolognese.





North Italia

1442 2nd Street,

Santa Monica CA 90401

(310) 382-2460

www.northitaliarestaurant.com 1442 2nd Street,Santa Monica CA 90401(310) 382-2460 Fox Restaurant Concepts debuted North Italia in Santa Monica on May 30, 2017, the third location in Los Angeles. At North, chefs start from scratch to create handmade pizza and pasta using only the best ingredients to craft inspired dishes from the garden, farm, and sea. The Santa Monica menu offers a great selection of both traditional Italian cuisine and lighter fresh fish dishes, bringing the traditions of Italia to life for a modern palate. Try their popular black Mediterranean mussels or bacon & egg and prosciutto pizza and enjoy a cocktail like the Sicilian margarita.



Mercado

1416 4th St.

Santa Monica, CA 9040

(310) 526-7121

www.cocinasycalaveras.com 1416 4th St.Santa Monica, CA 9040(310) 526-7121 Mercado Santa Monica was co-created by Jesse Gomez & Chef /Partner Jose Acevedo in 2012 and since has expanded to mid-city Los Angeles and Hollywood. They take pride in offering seasonal items on their menus such as Chef Jose’s Farmers’ Market Vegetables, Elote, Rajas Poblanas, & Squash Blossoms. A few of their most popular items on the menu are Chef Jose’s Carnitas, the Spicy Cucumber/Jalapeno Margarita, and not to mention their homemade flan with Rompope.





The Albright

258 Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 394-9683

www.thealbright.com 258 Santa Monica PierSanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 394-9683 The Albright, a local family-owned restaurant located on the Santa Monica Pier, is celebrating their 40th anniversary this year. The longest running restaurant on the Pier is known for their Lobster Roll which made with fresh lobster chunks, light mayo chives, fresh celery and served New England Style on a toasted roll as well as their spicy seafood soup. The local favorite is seasoned and filled with clams, mussels, cod, langoustine, squid, shrimp and jasmine rice it is a hearty and delicious option for any seafood lover.





Sweetfin Poke

829 Broadway

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 395-1097

www.sweetfinpoke.com 829 BroadwaySanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 395-1097 Sweetfin Poke reimagines Hawaii’s traditional “soul food” with its delicious, healthful poke bowls. With five locations across Los Angeles and one upcoming in Silver Lake and DTLA, the fast-casual restaurant serves customizable and signature bowls from a menu created by chef Dakota Weiss. Two popular seasonal bowls are the Spicy Tuna and Spicy Yuzu Salmon, while another hugely popular one is the Mango Albacore. Make sure to try their lemonades like the seasonal banana colada and red white & blueberry lemonade.





Cassia

1314 7th St.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 393-6699

www.cassiala.com 1314 7th St.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 393-6699 Cassia celebrates Chef Bryant Ng’s Chinese-Singaporean background and his wife Kim’s Vietnamese heritage with French-inspired plates that weave in Southeast Asian flavor profiles. They only use sustainable seafood, and feature a variety of options from seafood towers to Vietnamese Sunbathing Prawns, but Chef Ng’s signature dishes include a Vietnamese take on the classic French pot-au-feu, grilled steak frites, and an Asian-inspired, house made charcuterie platter.





Capo

1810 Ocean Ave.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 394-5550

www.caporestaurant.com 1810 Ocean Ave.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 394-5550 Serving modern-Italian cuisine, Capo is an organic farmer’s market restaurant serving simple but delicious dishes. Pair one of their popular dishes like the prime flannery beef, white corn ravioli or Capo’s biscotti chocolate plate with a superb wine list curated by their server/sommelier staff. Seasonal offerings include: white asparagus from Holland, fresh ceps/porcini from Northern California and fresh Extra virgin olive oil from Fontodi Vineyards in Panzano, Italy.





FIG

101 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 319-3111

www.figsantamonica.com 101 Wilshire Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 319-3111 FIG Restaurant, located inside the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica, is a seasonal, Mediterranean-influenced bistro, serving wood-fired dishes made with locally-sourced ingredients from hand-selected farmers and purveyors in California. The bistro, named after the Moreton Bay fig tree that is the centerpiece of the courtyard at the hotel’s entrance, is made up of a dining room with sliding doors that open up to the terrace and pool, pewter bar and a private room. Chef Yousef Ghalaini’s farm-to-table driven menu includes the popular bread balloon along with wood-fired dishes for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner.





Water Grill

1401 Ocean Ave.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 394-5669

www.watergrill.com 1401 Ocean Ave.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 394-5669 Located on scenic Ocean Avenue, Water Grill serves a wide range of high quality seafood dishes. Their menu takes inspiration from the ocean and with selections changing daily, serving the freshest, and often first-of-season catches. Their signature menu item is their ice shellfish towers, while other menu favorites include the New England lobster roll, and their wild Ross Sea Chilean sea bass.



Flower Child

1332 2nd St.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 382-2901

www.iamaflowerchild.com 1332 2nd St.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 382-2901 Brought to Santa Monica by True Food Kitchen’s Sam Fox, Flower Child is a fast-casual café with a bohemian feel. Serving health-minded salads, bowls & wraps, to stay or go, it is the chain’s first California location. With a plethora of healthy and vegan options, popular dishes include the Mother Earth bowl and the flying avocado wrap.





Herringbone

1755 Ocean Ave.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 971-4460

www.herringboneeats.com 1755 Ocean Ave.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 971-4460 Located in The Seychelle at Ocean Avenue South, Herringbone Santa Monica features ocean to table flavors with an emphasis on line-caught seafood and high-quality meats. The coastal charm of the Santa Monica outpost is achieved through live trees, lush greenery and a number of nautical themed pieces and artwork. Favorites on the market-driven menu include the whole fish cevice and buffalo octopus. Guests can also enjoy seasonal offerings like their oyster hour from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30pm Monday-Friday. Also make sure to add a $5 glass of rose to any lunch item order.





Belcampo Santa Monica

1026 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(424) 744-8008

www.belcampo.com 1026 Wilshire Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90401(424) 744-8008 Belcampo is a farm, processing plant, and butcher shop all in one, helmed by CEO and co-founder Anya Fernald. At their Southern California flagship location in Santa Monica, they serve rustic, elegant, California cuisine and farm-inspired craft cocktails paired with a full-service butcher shop. Popular dishes include the Belcampo Burger with their Belcampo steak frites. Also, available only at their Santa Monica location by request is their off the menu Belcampo Poutine.





Inotheke

606 Broadway #101

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 458-3366

www.inotheke.com 606 Broadway #101Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 458-3366 Modern Greek restaurant Inotheke specializes in flavorful Mediterranean dishes and a carefully curated wine list. Designed with an emphasis on seasonal and fresh ingredients, their menu currently features seasonal offerings like their Lamb Exohiko. Popular items on the menu include the Lamb and Orzo or the Grilled Octopus Salad, which go great with any of their Greek wines.





Rustic Canyon Wine Bar and Seasonal Kitchen

1119 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 393-7050

rusticcanyonwinebar.com 1119 Wilshire Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 393-7050 The award-winning farm-to-table restaurant features hyper-seasonal, market-driven fare in a stylish and sociable setting. The daily-changing menu from Jeremy Fox at Rustic Canyon is inspired by the Santa Monica Farmers’ Market which is down the street. Signature dishes include the Pozole Verde, Local Rice Porridge with duck leg carnitas, and the Flannery Cote De Boeuf for two.





Milo & Olive

2723 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90403

(310) 453-6776

www.miloandolive.com 2723 Wilshire Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90403(310) 453-6776 Milo & Olive is a bakery and pizzeria that serves as the bread baking hub for the Rustic Canyon Family of Restaurants. Known for its wood-fire pizzas and house-made pastas and pastries, the menu also includes seasonal salads and wood-fired vegetables. Favorites include the pork belly sausage & kale pizza, breakfast pizza and the fresh tagliarini bolognese.





Tallula’s

118 Entrada Dr.

Santa Monica, CA 90402

(310) 526-0027

www.tallulasrestaurant.com 118 Entrada Dr.Santa Monica, CA 90402(310) 526-0027 Tallula’s is the latest addition to the Rustic Canyon Family of restaurants where Executive Chef Mario Alberto’s menu features ingredient-driven, rustic, Mexican comfort food made with fresh, organic, and sustainably sourced ingredients. Taking over the long-standing Tex Mex restaurant, Marix, where partners Josh Loeb and Zoe Nathan used to go as kids, the restaurant is named after their daughter and offers a fun and relaxed dining experience in a colorful space filled with lush plants and beachy, south-of-the-border décor.



Tar & Roses

602 Santa Monica Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 587-0700

www.tarandroses.com 602 Santa Monica Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 587-0700 Tar & Roses by chef Andrew Kirschner merges classical cuisine with modern sensibilities. Crafting a menu around a wood-burning oven, flavors are globally inspired and preparations are both sophisticated and comforting. Signature dishes include their oxtail dumplings and the whole fried snapper which can be paired with a bold and varied wine program touting as many as 80+ bottles on the list each night.





Lunetta

2424 Pico Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 581-4201

www.lunettasm.com 2424 Pico Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90405(310) 581-4201 Lunetta serves rustic American cuisine in the Pico District of Santa Monica. The restaurant is a collaboration between partners Raphael Lunetta (formerly of JiRaffe) and Divide + Conquer, Inc.’s Daniel Weinstock and Mike Garrett (Maple Block Meat Co.). Located adjacent to Lunetta All Day, the trio’s modern diner and first collaboration, Lunetta brings a more refined approach with a menu steeped in local California ingredients and chef/partner Raphael Lunetta’s signature touch where simple, clean flavors take center stage.

