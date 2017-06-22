Best Places For Mom’s Night Out In Los Angeles

Being a mom is arguably the most demanding job of any. You are on duty around the clock every day, 365 days a year. That’s a killer schedule that readily spells burnout. Since losing steam altogether is simply out of the question, why not schedule a break? Meet with your kid’s dad or grandparents, or talk to a trusted male friend and explain that you absolutely must take a break. That established, have your fellow moms do the same thing and you are in the all-clear to enjoy a mom’s night out. But what to do? Consider the following options that should hit this spot in the City of Angels.





Pantages Theater

6233 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 468-1770

www.hollywoodpantages.com 6233 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 468-1770 Seeing live theater is something that spurs certain busy moms to find a way make this happen. And, making this happen at Hollywood’s iconic Art Deco palace, the Pantages Theater, makes the occasion even more special. The Pantages is known for its top flight musicals, many arriving in Tinseltown straight from Broadway. This summer, “The Book Of Mormon” is a hot ticket as is “Hamilton,” come August. To make this sort of night out into a regular outing, buy a six-pack of shows with season passes for all the moms in your group.





Cozymeal

10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1101

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(424) 295-0515

www.cozymeal.com 10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1101Los Angeles, CA 90024(424) 295-0515 Taking cooking classes may seem counter intuitive as a way to celebrate mom’s night out since slaving over a hot stove may seem like a busman’s holiday. However, in Los Angeles, parental units who have skill in this arena often like to share their secrets with others who emulate the same lifestyle. Cozymeal offers all kinds of culinary adventures, including group sushi making and the art of creating delicious macarons.





Sonoma Wine Garden

Santa Monica Place

395 Santa Monica Pl, #300

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(424) 214-4560

www.sonomawinegarden.com Santa Monica Place395 Santa Monica Pl, #300Santa Monica, CA 90401(424) 214-4560 With an indoor/outdoor setting that rivals the best, Sonoma Wine Garden is easily one of Los Angeles’ best wine bars in the city. The sprawling outdoor patio where patrons sip down wine and dine on delicious Mediterranean bites is just one of the many draws here though. In addition to offering its wide selection of Californian wines, they also offer bottles and wine by the glass on many international wines. It’s the perfect place for a night out with other moms to let loose. The bar offers an extensive listing of cocktails and spirits. Make sure to stop by for happy hour Monday thru Friday from 3:30-6:30pm as well as on the weekends for brunch where you’ll enjoy bottomless champagne. The view of the Pacific Ocean from its patio is unrivaled at any wine bar in the city day or night.





Republique

624 S. La Brea Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(310) 362 6115

www.republiquela.com 624 S. La Brea Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90036(310) 362 6115 Pretty people watching is always welcome during your mom’s night out, but only if that activity is accompanied by fine food, impressive surroundings and great conversation. Head for Republique, an inviting and rarefied enterprise that has been called nirvana by toques and discerning foodies in the know. Even the munchie starter is a prize worth mentioning: Chips made of pork rind to be dipped in a scrumptious shrimp tartare. And the feast continues for an extended evening of dish after dish designed to task your taste buds to handle a cavalcade of what could be the best food you have ever tasted, shared with friends, all of whom will form fond memories of your Republique visit, too. Related: Best Date Night Activities In Los Angeles





Paint & Sip Studio LA

351 S. La Brea Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 386-4700

www.paintandsipstudiola.com 351 S. La Brea AveLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 386-4700 Although the paint and sip syndrome has been around for a while, this L.A. pastime is worthy of a repeat performance, especially for Southland moms who just want to have fun. That can be achieved over and over as you and your sisters in parenthood meet over a glass of wine always full and a slew of paints with which to attack your canvas, meant to bring out your inner Matisse or Van Gogh or even your inner Salvadore Dali. The possibilities are endless, especially at Paint and Sip Studio LA, a BYOB enterprise that encourages group creativity in among the most artistic ways possible.

