Peter White Talks Hyatt Regency Newport Beach Concert And More With Pat Prescott

June 21, 2017 9:57 AM By Pat Prescott
Filed Under: Pat Prescott, Peter White

By Pat Prescott

The 2017 season of the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach Concert Series continues this Friday with a performance by popular British guitarist Peter White.

Peter and I had a great conversation about the show this Friday. We also talked about British accents versus American accents, Peter’s summer tour with Keiko Matsui and Euge Groove and why he loves hanging out with his fans.

Don’t miss Peter this Friday night at the Hyatt and while you’re at it, take a look at the complete schedule and plan to hang out with us at the Hyatt this summer.

www.HyattConcerts.com

More from Pat Prescott
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live