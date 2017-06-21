Animals Rescued From Burning Pet Shop In South LA

June 21, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Fire, South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Dozens of animals were rescued for a pet shop where a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at about 1:35 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Broadway, Los Angeles fire officials said.

Firefighters carried out dozens of animals in cages and tanks amid the firefight. They are all expected to be okay.

The fire was out in 30 minutes. The cause is under investigation.

