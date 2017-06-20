Scorching Heat Prompts Calif. Flex Alert

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Extreme heat throughout the Southland prompted a Flex Alert Tuesday and Wednesday along with a series of advisories, as the region’s heat wave turned a week old.

An excessive heat warning will be in force in the Los Angeles County portion of the San Gabriel Mountains until 9 p.m. Wednesday and in the Antelope Valley until 9 p.m. Thursday.

Temperatures of between 100 and 106 were forecast in the mountains while in the Antelope Valley, temperatures of between 106 and 112 were expected through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The manager of the state’s power grid issued a statewide Flex Alert for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon, urging residents to voluntarily conserve electricity to ease demand on the system.

The Flex Alert issued by the California Independent System Operator, or Cal-ISO, will be in effect from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday throughout California. Residents were urged to set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher, close drapes and use fans to cool rooms, turn off unnecessary lights and appliances, and delay using major appliances until early in the morning or late in the evening.

In response to the heat wave, several Los Angeles cooling centers — including recreation centers and senior centers — will have extended hours Tuesday and Wednesday.

For a complete list of cooling centers and their hours, click here.

A heat advisory, which is a notch less severe than an excessive heat warning, will be in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday in the rest of Los Angeles County, including beach cities, metropolitan L.A., the downtown area, the Hollywood Hills and the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys.

Read more at CBSLA.com.