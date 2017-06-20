Pat Prescott Talks With Melanie Eke Of ‘Battle Of The Ex-Besties’

June 20, 2017 9:41 AM By Pat Prescott
Filed Under: Battle of the ex-besties, Melanie Eke, Pat Prescott

By Pat Prescott

When Melanie Eke was invited to be a contestant on a new reality show called Battle of the Ex-Besties, she had no idea what she was getting into. The show teamed up people who used to be best friends with the goal of getting through a series of challenges to win a cash prize.

Melanie and her ex-bestie didn’t win the competition, but what Melanie got out of the experience is a whole new passion for friendship and helping others to create healthy ones. She has started a series of Friendship Values Workshops for middle school and high school girls and a social media campaign on Instagram encouraging young girls around the world to post a photo with their best friend along with a caption saying what’s most important in their friendship.

Check out our conversation, take a look at Melanie’s You tube video and consider supporting her Go fund Me campaign to make her workshops available to more young girls.

www.GoFundMe.com/SupportMyFriendshipValues

More from Pat Prescott
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live