Best Bars With A Great Martini Selection In Orange County

A martini says something that a cold beer or glass of wine could never hope to. It shows the rest of the bar how classy you are and, of course, showcases your love for James Bond. If 007 isn’t your drinking partner, a good martini can be hard to find, but Orange County has you covered with a host of martini specialty spots, from the beaches of Laguna to Fullerton’s upscale lounges.





Mastro’s Ocean Club

8112 E Coast Hwy

Newport Beach, CA 92657

(949) 376-6990

www.mastrosrestaurants.com



A swanky Newport Beach staple, Mastro’s Ocean Club is well known for its delicious seafood, excellent service and live entertainment. Complimenting the Ocean Club’s sushi and fresh seafood menu is its terrific cocktail list which includes everything from wines, and cocktails to craft beers and, of course specialty martini’s. With a laundry list of martini’s to choose from, it can be somewhat hard to pick just one, but there are some fan favorites like their “Mastro Classic Martini,” which is made up of Belvedere Vodka, and your choice of hand-stuffed blue cheese olives or large caper berries or the “Elderflower Martini,” which has Belvedere Citrus Vodka, Hendrick’s Gin, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur and fresh lemon.

Watermarc

448 S Coast Hwy

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 376-6272

www.watermarcrestaurant.com



Watermarc’s combination of great service and hip style makes it a perfect drink location to raise your pinky and sip on a delicious martini. This isn’t a traditional “guy’s bar,” but nothing should keep fellas from taking their ladies to this swanky joint. On the other hand, it shouldn’t keep the single guys away, either, as this is a great spot to meet available women enjoying drinks out with friends. The restaurant offers plenty of specialty cocktails, including a variety of martini’s. From their ‘Watermarc’ martini with pear Vodka to ‘Fire & Ice’ with Vodka, citrus, jalapeno’s and cucumber, and their Devinaire with Hendrick’s gin, cucumber, ginger and pomegranate, this spot offers great options.

Kitsch Bar

891 Baker St

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 546-8580

www.kitschbar.com



When it comes to drinking up some great martinis, Costa Mesa’s Kitsch Bar knows how to do it. From lemon drop martinis, to a Manhattan drink, a dirty martini with extra olives and more, this fun and lively atmosphere bar is a great place to visit if you love martinis.

Luxe Restaurant and Martini Bar

24582 Del Prado

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 276-4990

www.luxedanapoint.com



The fact that this restaurant and bar has the words “martini bar” in its name should show how serious this spot is about their martini’s. With a few dozen martini choices and a ton of charm, Luxe will transport you to a simpler time when the drinks were strong, the patrons were hip and the music was smooth. The atmosphere here is built to be more sophisticated than any other joint. Grab a few tapas to share with a date over one of the bar’s simple yet delectable martinis, like the cucumber martini with Reyka premium vodka, fresh lime juice and fresh cucumbers or the Blackberry Citrus Martini, made with Hangar 1 citron premium Vodka, fresh orange juice, fresh lime Juice, and fresh blackberries. Other martinis include their Blueberry Twist Martini, the Fresh Raspberry Martini, Caliente Martini, a Serrano Chile Lemon Drop Martini and many more.

Opah Seafood Grill

26851 Aliso Creek Rd

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

(949) 360-8822

www.opahrestaurant.com



Known for their lively atmosphere, live entertainment and creative drinks, Opah Seafood Grill offers a slew of signature martini’s to choose from. Experts in the world of martini’s, the bartenders serve up drinks like their “Anjou Pear” which comes with Smirnoff pear vodka, elderflower liqueur, ruby red grapefruit juice and lemon to make for a refreshing cocktail. Other fan favorites include their house infused mango martini made with vodka, and fresh mango. They also make martini’s with gin as well as other types of vodka. For those looking for the straight up martini, not to worry, they specialize in regular martini’s too.

