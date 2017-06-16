Father’s Day Tribute: Pat Prescott Honors Her Father And Nephew

By Pat Prescott

You don’t get to choose your family but my siblings and I have been blessed with an exceptional Mother and an equally special Dad. My Dad not only loved and cared for us, he contributed to the lives of thousands of young people as a celebrated executive for the Boys and Girls Clubs. He was also a champion table tennis player and an executive for the United States Table Tennis Association and author of the official manual on how to play table tennis. Daddy did a lot in his 43 years of life but we loved him most for loving us.

Herman Prescott

News clipping

News clipping

Table Tennis for Boy's Club

Crowd

My nephew, Issa Prescott, is a third generation of our family to follow in my Dad’s footsteps as did Issa’s Mom, my sister Folami Prescott-Adams. In six and a half years with the Boys and Girls Club organization, Issa has rapidly advanced and he was recently asked to be the keynote speaker for the presentation of the Herman S. Prescott award at the national Boys and Girls Club convention. As you can see in the video below, Issa did an amazing job of telling the story of the grandfather he never met but whose dream and legacy live on through him.