Best Flea Markets In Los Angeles

Everyone likes a bargain which is why people love flea markets. Sure, some consider flea markets nothing more than a glorified garage sale, but this is Los Angeles after all. And in LA, one person’s garbage is definitely another person’s treasure. Whether it be clothing, knick knacks, antiques or furniture, new or second-hand, here are the best five L.A. flea markets for the greatest treasures.Looking for other flea markets? Visit our original article of the Top Flea Markets In Los Angeles



The Santee Alley

210 E. Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 488-1153

www.thesanteealley.com



You can easily spend an entire day shopping at The Santee Alley. From men and women's casual and formal attire to kid's clothing and sunglasses with everything imaginable in between, it's one of the best places to get great deals on all the hottest looks and trends. If you know how to haggle or tend to buy in bulk, the deals get even better. The Santee Alley also has some of the best street food in town. The surrounding area also has great stores with good deals. Street parking can be a challenge, so taking the metro and walking a few blocks is probably your best bet. 210 E. Olympic Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90015(213) 488-1153You can easily spend an entire day shopping at The Santee Alley. From men and women's casual and formal attire to kid's clothing and sunglasses with everything imaginable in between, it's one of the best places to get great deals on all the hottest looks and trends. If you know how to haggle or tend to buy in bulk, the deals get even better. The Santee Alley also has some of the best street food in town. The surrounding area also has great stores with good deals. Street parking can be a challenge, so taking the metro and walking a few blocks is probably your best bet.





Rose Bowl Flea Market

1001 Rose Bowl Drive

Pasadena, CA 91103

(323) 560-7469

www.rgcshows.com/rosebowl



No matter how unique or obscure it is, you can probably find that thing you’re looking for at the Rose Bowl Flea Market. It just may take you half a day to locate it since the market has more that 2,500 vendors selling everything from antique furniture to baby socks, payphones to farm equipment. If by chance you can’t find what you want, you’ll probably meet someone who knows how to get it. The Rose Bowl always has had the best prices in town for the past 45 years. It’s clean and friendly with a great selection of street food. Each visit is a new and fun experience, which is why it’s world famous.

The Roadium Open Air Market

2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd.

Torrance, CA 90504

(800) 833-0304

www.roadium.com



The Roadium Open Air Market is your typical outdoor market in that it’s contingent on weather and a little dirty. If that doesn’t bother you, wear some comfy shoes and bring a shopping bag because you’re going to find some great bargains. Yes, there are collectibles and treasures if you have the patience to hunt for them; but mostly, The Roadium is the best place to get everyday items and great prices on clothing, with a wide selection of jeans, sneakers and costume jewelry, as well as office supplies and appliances that are new and still in the box.

Venice Art & Collectibles Flea Market

13000 Venice Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90066

(424) 272-0361

www.venicefleamarket.com



Okay, so maybe the Venice Art & Collectibles Flea Market is like a glorified garage sale, but that’s not a bad thing. You can find original works of art sold by the artists themselves, handcrafted jewelry, bric-a-brac that could have been pillaged from someone’s granny’s house, original boho fashions and tons of other great stuff. The flea market is on the small side, so you’ll know pretty quickly if you’re going to get what you came for or be lured towards something else. People are friendly and act as more of a community than a business like some of the bigger markets.

Melrose Trading Post

7850 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 655-7679

www.melrosetradingpost.org



Are you looking for a Ron Burgundy action figure? The ultimate pair of booty shorts? A row of school gym lockers? The Melrose Trading Post has all that and much much, more. You'll always find something unique, obscure or potentially offensive. With Melrose in the name, you just know there'll be some great stuff. Being located in Hollywood, you can expect some weird stuff as well. Whether you're looking to buy or simply taking in the flea market eye candy, it's worth a day in the sun. The visual experience is well worth the $3 admission price. 7850 Melrose Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90036(323) 655-7679Are you looking for a Ron Burgundy action figure? The ultimate pair of booty shorts? A row of school gym lockers? The Melrose Trading Post has all that and much much, more. You'll always find something unique, obscure or potentially offensive. With Melrose in the name, you just know there'll be some great stuff. Being located in Hollywood, you can expect some weird stuff as well. Whether you're looking to buy or simply taking in the flea market eye candy, it's worth a day in the sun. The visual experience is well worth the $3 admission price.



Kristine G. Bottone is a freelance writer living in Los Angeles. Her work can be found at Examiner.com.