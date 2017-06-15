5 Outdoor Lawn Games To Get Dad For Father’s Day

Father’s Day is at the beginning of summer, making it the perfect time to buy dad a gift that’s related to the outdoors, or at the very least, your backyard. Outdoor and lawn games are also a great way to find him something he’ll use, as well as a fun way to spend time together as a family. Most of these gifts can easily be bought online or in sports stores, but if you’re up for doing some assembly work, you can make some of them yourself, too! Most are easily transportable, making them great for dad to bring to his next barbecue. Related: 5 Gifts For Dad That Will Make Him Feel Like A Kid Again

Disc Golf

No matter your dad’s skill level when it comes to tossing a Frisbee, he can have fun with a disc golf set. Starter sets include items like a bag, driver disc, putter disc, mid-range disc, mini marker disc, as well as score cards and instructions/rules (and part of your gift can be to help him learn how to play). For those more well versed in the rules of the game, spruce up the set with a disc golf bag, or perhaps a new golf driver set.





Ladder Ball

Ladder ball makes for the perfect backyard barbecue game, whether you’re buying it already complete, or making it yourself prior to Father’s Day. If you’re going for the DIY route, you’ll need a few items like PVC pipe and tees, as well as nylon rope and golf balls. For specific instructions, check out this handy

Bocce Set

Bocce can be a fun outdoor game, think of it as outdoor bowling! With a few added twists of course, as every one gets a chance to underarm toss the balls and try and get as close to the pallino as possible. If your dad already has a bocce set, you can still get him something fun to celebrate his love of bocce, like t-shirts, baseball caps, mugs, and even holiday ornaments!



Croquet Set

Homemade Cornhole Set

One of the easiest DIY projects when it comes to outdoor games is building a cornhole set. To get started, you’ll need 2 pieces of 2×4 plywood, as well as some deck screws and nails. (Get the exact instructions One of the easiest DIY projects when it comes to outdoor games is building a cornhole set. To get started, you’ll need 2 pieces of 2×4 plywood, as well as some deck screws and nails. (Get the exact instructions here ). You can also make the bags, which are traditionally 6×6 inches of duck canvas, and, as the name implies, filled with two cups of corn kernels. When everything is assembled, one of the best parts about making the cornhole set is personalizing it, perhaps with the logo or colors of your dad’s favorite sports team.



