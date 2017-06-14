Pat Prescott Talks With Keiko Matsui

Japanese pianist and composer Keiko Matsui is celebrating a stellar thirty year career in music. Her 27 album projects and her performances around the world have attracted four generations of faithful fans. It’s something that Keiko is extremely proud of.

We talked about those fans and that career as Keiko prepares to take the stage this Friday night at the Aratani Japan America Theatre with David Benoit and the Asia America Youth Symphony Orchestra. We discussed her recent world travels, her love for her adopted home town of Redondo Beach and a lot more.

An Evening with Keiko Matsui

With David Benoit and the Asia America Youth Symphony Orchestra

Friday June 16, 2017 at 8pm

Aratani Japan America Theatre

244 S San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Phone: (310) 377-8977

For more info visit www.jaccc.org/aratanitheatre