Katy Perry Changes ‘Swish Swish’ Lyric to Quash Taylor Swift Feud

By Hayden Wright

After weeks of discussing her feud with Taylor Swift and undergoing a cathartic 72-hour Livestream event, Katy Perry seems prepared to put the beef behind her. At the close of her L.A. Witness concert, fans noticed that some lyrics to “Swish Swish” were altered. A line that once threatened, “Don’t you come for me” became the more wholesome, “God bless you on your journey.”

Viewers who saw Perry’s Today Show appearance recognized the line, reports Vanity Fair. Asked about the “Bad Blood,” Perry told Today Show‘s Natalie Morales that “Swish Swish” is not exclusively about Taylor Swift and Katy wishes her the best.

“That [feud interpretation] might be your story, but my story that I know is true for me is that I’ve had not just one person bully me, or one person hold me down, or met one troll,” she said. “All I need to say to her is, I love her, and God bless her on her journey, and that’s it.”

Could this be the end of the Perry-Swift feud? The ball is firmly in Swift’s court. Watch the crafty lyric change here: