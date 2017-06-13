Summer Heat Wave Chases Off Cool ‘June Gloom’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The summer heat has finally arrived.

Forecasters say a heat wave will bake Southern California starting Tuesday, when “an extended period of hot and dry weather conditions” will affect areas away from the coast “through at least early next week,” with temperatures rising daily because of a weak offshore flow, according to a National Weather Service statement.

“June gloom” conditions have kept Southern California cool for the past two weeks. But the drastic turnaround in temperature could bring elevated fire danger to the region’s hills — which experienced a superbloom after last winter’s record rainfall — and be dangerous for seniors, children and outdoor workers.

“The heat wave could magnify early next week, bringing the potential for critical warning level heat across portions of the (San Gabriel) mountains and Antelope Valley,” forecasters said.

