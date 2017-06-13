LA Considering Restrictions For Short-Term Rentals

June 13, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: Airbnb, Short Term Rentals

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The Los Angeles City Council is considering enacting regulations for popular online home sharing platforms like Airbnb.

Dozens of Airbnb hosts are expected to attend a hearing Tuesday afternoon in which the Los Angeles Planning and Land Use Management Committee will discuss an ordinance that would limit the number of nights Airbnb hosts can rent out their homes.

The ordinance would limit the number of rooms hosts can rent out in their homes and cap the nights those hosts can share their homes to 180 days a year. It would also put an outright ban on homeowners using vacation rentals and second homes for such short-term rentals.

Read more at CBSLA.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live