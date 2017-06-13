LA Considering Restrictions For Short-Term Rentals

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The Los Angeles City Council is considering enacting regulations for popular online home sharing platforms like Airbnb.

Dozens of Airbnb hosts are expected to attend a hearing Tuesday afternoon in which the Los Angeles Planning and Land Use Management Committee will discuss an ordinance that would limit the number of nights Airbnb hosts can rent out their homes.

The ordinance would limit the number of rooms hosts can rent out in their homes and cap the nights those hosts can share their homes to 180 days a year. It would also put an outright ban on homeowners using vacation rentals and second homes for such short-term rentals.

