WATCH: Bette Midler Ignores Orchestra During Tony Awards Speech

By Sarah Carroll

Bette Midler refused to let the orchestra play her off Sunday night at the Tony Awards.

The legendary star wasn’t having any of it when the infamous “wrap it up” music began playing during her acceptance speech for Best Actress in a Musical.

It was her first Tony Award win in 43 years, so naturally, she had a lot of people to thank.

“Shut that crap off!” she exclaimed.

Once the orchestra finally ceased, she closed her speech by saying, “This thing has the ability to lift your spirits in these terrible, terrible times—come and see it.”

Watch Midler’s entire speech above!