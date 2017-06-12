Guide To The 2017 L.A. Film Festival

It’s that time of the year when the beautiful sun-kissed people of LA head inside dark theaters and submerge themselves in film and celebrate the cinema. This year, as we embark on the 23rd anniversary of the Los Angeles Film Festival (or LA Film Fest) from June 14 – 22, 2017, a collection of terrific feature films, short films, and over many new media works representing over 30 countries will participate in this time honored extravaganza. Located at several locations throughout Los Angeles, the Festival is produced by Film Independent which supports independent films and film makers, including short films created by high school students.





Location & Dates



The LA Film Festival between the dates of June 14 – June 22, 2017 will be held at several locations throughout the city, including:



Arclight Cinemas – Hollywood

6360 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 464-1478



Arclight Cinemas – Culver City

9500 Culver Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 559-2416



Arclight Cinemas – Santa Monica

395 Santa Monica Pl. #330

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 566-2810



Other screening Venues

– The Culver Studios

– The Theatre At The Ace Hotel

Ticket Information



A variety of tickets and passing are available for guests. For more information, including pricing, visit

About The Films Films screened during the festival are eligible to receive a number of awards, including, but not limited to, the Film Independent Spirit Awards (for feature films), Cinema Eye Honors for Non-Fiction Filmmaking (for documentary features), and Academy Awards in Narrative, Animated and Documentary Short Film categories for short films.





How To Get Tickets and Passes



With different tiers of passes, packages and individual tickets currently on-sale and available to the public, those interested in attending have a variety of options to choose from:

All Access Pass ($2500 for regular price, $2250 for general member or $1875 for film lover members)

Fast Pass ($1000 for regular price, $900 for general member or $750 for film lover members)

Film Independent Member Pass ($500 for general member or $375 for film lover members)

All of these passes come with a variety of offerings for the cost. Visit L.A. Film Fest Passes to see the offerings per category.

