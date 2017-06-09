This Weekend Is Your Last Chance To See The Hit Broadway Musical, ‘Five Guys Named Moe!’

By Pat Prescott
This weekend is your last chance to see the Ebony Repertory Theatre’s Production of the hit Broadway musical Five Guys Named Moe. Obba Babatunde leads a talented cast in this LA production of the show that won a Tony.
See it yourself tonight, tomorrow, or Sunday at the beautiful Nate Holden Performing Arts Center.
Five Guys Named Moe
A Musical by Clarke Peters featuring Louis Jordan’s Greatest Hits
Directed and choreographed by Keith Young
Musical direction by Abdul Hamid Royal
Starring: Obba Babatunde
Also Starring:
Eric B. Anthony
Trevon Davis
Rogelio Douglas Jr
Jacques C. Smith
Octavius Womack
This production commemorates the 25th Anniversary of the Broadway Musical
Now through June 11, 2017 at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center
4718 West Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90016
Friday at 8:00 pm
Saturday at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm
Sunday at 3:00 pm
Tickets available online at www.EbonyRep.org or by phone at 323-964-9766