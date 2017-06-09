This Weekend Is Your Last Chance To See The Hit Broadway Musical, ‘Five Guys Named Moe!’

June 9, 2017 10:47 AM By Pat Prescott
Filed Under: Five Guys Names Moe, Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, Pat Prescott

By Pat Prescott

This weekend is your last chance to see the Ebony Repertory Theatre’s Production of the hit Broadway musical Five Guys Named Moe. Obba Babatunde leads a talented cast in this LA production of the show that won a Tony.

See it yourself tonight, tomorrow, or Sunday at the beautiful Nate Holden Performing Arts Center.

Five Guys Named Moe

A Musical by Clarke Peters featuring Louis Jordan’s Greatest Hits
Directed and choreographed by Keith Young
Musical direction by Abdul Hamid Royal

Starring: Obba Babatunde

Also Starring:

Eric B. Anthony
Trevon Davis
Rogelio Douglas Jr
Jacques C. Smith
Octavius Womack

This production commemorates the 25th Anniversary of the Broadway Musical

Now through June 11, 2017 at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center
4718 West Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90016

Friday at 8:00 pm

Saturday at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Sunday at 3:00 pm

Tickets available online at www.EbonyRep.org or by phone at 323-964-9766

More from Pat Prescott
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live