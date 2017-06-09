This Weekend Is Your Last Chance To See The Hit Broadway Musical, ‘Five Guys Named Moe!’

By Pat Prescott

This weekend is your last chance to see the Ebony Repertory Theatre’s Production of the hit Broadway musical Five Guys Named Moe. Obba Babatunde leads a talented cast in this LA production of the show that won a Tony.

See it yourself tonight, tomorrow, or Sunday at the beautiful Nate Holden Performing Arts Center.

Five Guys Named Moe

A Musical by Clarke Peters featuring Louis Jordan’s Greatest Hits

Directed and choreographed by Keith Young

Musical direction by Abdul Hamid Royal

Starring: Obba Babatunde

Also Starring:

Eric B. Anthony

Trevon Davis

Rogelio Douglas Jr

Jacques C. Smith

Octavius Womack

This production commemorates the 25th Anniversary of the Broadway Musical

Now through June 11, 2017 at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center

4718 West Washington Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90016

Friday at 8:00 pm

Saturday at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Sunday at 3:00 pm

Tickets available online at www.EbonyRep.org or by phone at 323-964-9766