Tasha Smith ‘For Better Or Worse’ With Pat Prescott

By Pat Prescott

The new season of Tyler Perry’s hit sitcom, For Better or Worse, premieres tomorrow night on the Oprah Winfrey Network. The very talented Tasha Smith plays the role of Angela and she called in to our studios to talk about the popular show.

In the sixth and final season of For Better or Worse, the zany group of friends are back and crazier than ever. Angela (Tasha Smith) and Marcus (Michael Jai White) enter a new chapter in their marriage, Leslie (Crystle Stewart) and Joseph (Jason Olive) settle into their new marriage and Jennifer (Cocoa Brown) finds real love with Richard (Kent Faulcon). Keisha (Kiki Haynes), Marcus’ baby mama and Richard’s ex-wife, continues to cause trouble for the group.

Listen to our conversation and see Tasha Smith starring in For Better or Worse with two back to back episodes starting at 9pm and 9:30pm tomorrow, Saturday June 10th.

www.Oprah.com/OWN