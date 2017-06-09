Tasha Smith ‘For Better Or Worse’ With Pat Prescott

June 9, 2017 10:29 AM
Filed Under: For Better or Worse, OWN, Pat Prescott, Tasha Smith, Tyler Perry

By Pat Prescott

The new season of Tyler Perry’s hit sitcom, For Better or Worse, premieres tomorrow night on the Oprah Winfrey Network. The very talented Tasha Smith plays the role of Angela and she called in to our studios to talk about the popular show.

In the sixth and final season of For Better or Worse, the zany group of friends are back and crazier than ever.  Angela (Tasha Smith) and Marcus (Michael Jai White) enter a new chapter in their marriage, Leslie (Crystle Stewart) and Joseph (Jason Olive) settle into their new marriage and Jennifer (Cocoa Brown) finds real love with Richard (Kent Faulcon).  Keisha (Kiki Haynes), Marcus’ baby mama and Richard’s ex-wife, continues to cause trouble for the group.

Listen to our conversation and see Tasha Smith starring in For Better or Worse with two back to back episodes starting at 9pm and 9:30pm tomorrow, Saturday June 10th.

www.Oprah.com/OWN

More from Pat Prescott in the Morning
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live