Sia Debuts Moving ‘Free Me’ Video Starring Zoe Saldana

By Abby Hassler

Sia debuted an emotional new music video for her new ballad “Free Me” to raise funds for the Abzyme Research Foundation’s #endHIV Campaign.

The video stars Zoe Saldana and is narrated by actress Julianne Moore. It tells the harrowing story of an expectant mother who goes in for a regular checkup, only to discover she is HIV positive and could pass the disease onto her child.

“I’ve proudly joined forces with the Abzyme Research Foundation and the #endHIV Campaign for the release of my song, ‘Free Me,’ to help raise funds and awareness for a potential breakthrough cure of the epidemic,” Sia said.

All “Free Me” proceeds will benefit #endHIV to advance research into a potential vaccine that will cure HIV/AIDS. The song is available for purchase and streaming June 9.

Watch the moving “Free Me” video below.