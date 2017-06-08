Pat Prescott Talks With Corinne Bailey Rae

This is a big weekend for British super star Corinne Bailey Rae, who makes her first appearance at the Hollywood Bowl for the 39th annual Playboy Jazz Festival. She called in to the morning show today to talk about playing the Bowl, loving LA and a whole lot more. Don’t miss her this Saturday along with another stellar lineup of talent at the biggest music party of the summer.
The complete line-up is as follows:
PLAYBOY JAZZ FESTIVAL 2017
Saturday, June 10, 3Pm
- Marcus Miller with special guest Rahsaan Patterson
- Corinne Bailey Rae
- TajMo’: The Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ Band
- Hudson with Jack DeJohnette, Larry Grenadier, John Medeski, John Scofield
- Arturo Sandoval Latin Big Band
- Celebrating Bobby Hutcherson, Stefon Harris, Musical Director with special guests Roy Ayers and Warren Wolf
- Jacob Collier
- The Django Festival Allstars
- The California Honeydrops
- CSULB Pacific Standard Time Vocal Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Christine Guter
Sunday, June 11, 3PM
- Gregory Porter
- Common
- Lalah Hathaway
- The Kenny Garrett Quintet
- Miles Mosley & The West Coast Get Down
- Carl Allen & The Art of Elvin
- The DIVA Jazz Orchestra
- Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles
- Hamilton De Holanda Trio
- The LAUSD/Beyond the Bell All-City Jazz Big Band under the direction of Tony White and J.B. Dyas
Master of Ceremonies: George Lopez
Tickets are available at HollywoodBowl.com , via phone at 323.850.2000, and in person at the Hollywood Bowl Box Office. For more information, please call 323.850.2000 or visit www.HollywoodBowl.com/playboy-jazz-festival-2017Plus, listen to this additional web exclusive segment with Corinne Bailey Rae!