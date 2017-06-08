Pat Prescott Talks With Corinne Bailey Rae

This is a big weekend for British super star Corinne Bailey Rae, who makes her first appearance at the Hollywood Bowl for the 39th annual Playboy Jazz Festival. She called in to the morning show today to talk about playing the Bowl, loving LA and a whole lot more. Don’t miss her this Saturday along with another stellar lineup of talent at the biggest music party of the summer.

The complete line-up is as follows:

PLAYBOY JAZZ FESTIVAL 2017

Saturday, June 10, 3Pm