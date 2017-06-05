Former Laker Derek Fisher Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI After Crash On 101 Freeway

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA.com) — Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Derek Fisher has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving following a crash on the 101 Freeway, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol said in a news release that the 42-year-old was traveling northbound on the thoroughfare just east of the 405 Freeway interchange when he veered to the right and onto the paved right shoulder.

Authorities said Fisher’s vehicle – a 2015 Cadillac – continued across the right shoulder, and collided with the raised concrete curb and guardrail, and overturned.

The crash unfolded just after 3 a.m. Sunday in Sherman Oaks.

After the crash, Fisher and his passenger were assisted out of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said a DUI evaluation was conducted on Fisher and he blew a .08 on the breathalyzer and he was subsequently arrested without incident.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

