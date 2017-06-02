WATCH: Kevin Hart’s Dad Once Stole A Dog

By Sarah Carroll

Kevin Hart is coming out with a brand new book and the cover is pretty darn adorable.

Head over to Amazon to pre order your copy of my upcoming book, titled "I Can't Make This Up" https://t.co/l6ivIqTD4u pic.twitter.com/yVDwYYsuLH — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) February 2, 2017

Hart appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night (June 1) to promote the book, and Kimmel was curious if he’s always been a dog person.

That’s when Hart admitted that when he was a kid, his dad once stole a dog!

“Growing up, I had a dog for 15 minutes,” he admitted. “My dad stole a dog and lied and acted like it was ours. He stole a grown dog!”

It seemed like the perfect plan until the real owner showed up at their front door.

“My dad was just standing there. He was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’ and they’re like, ‘Our dog is right there by your leg!'”

Hart was understandably bummed out when the dog was returned to its rightful owner, but his dad pointed out, “Well, you all had a dog for a little bit, didn’t you?”

Watch the hilarious clip above!