Vandenberg Air Force Base To Launch Missile Defense Test

May 30, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: Defense Missile Launch, North Korea, Vandenberg

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) —  Vandenberg Air Force Base in Central California is set to launch a missile Tuesday afternoon designed to shoot down an incoming warhead.

A Ground-based Interceptor, which is scheduled to be launched between noon and 4 p.m. Tuesday, is part of a missile defense test, according to the Air Force base.

Vandenberg said the missile will attempt to fly over the Pacific Ocean and intercept some sort of ‘target object’ being launched from the central Pacific Ocean. While the launch can be seen from Los Angeles, enthusiasts likely will not be able to see when the missile and the target collide.

Read more at CBSLA.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live