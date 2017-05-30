Pat Prescott Talks With Lindsey Webster

By Pat Prescott

There are a lot of big names on the line up for this weekend’s Hyatt Regency Newport Beach Jazz Festival, like The O’Jays, Vanessa Williams, and David Sanborn, but I always look forward to being introduced to new up and coming artists. There’s one in particular who I can’t wait to see and hear.

You may have heard us playing Lindsey Webster’s haunting recording “Fast and Slow” and you’ll get to see her performing it live this Saturday at 11:30am at the festival. Lindsey took a moment to call into our studios to talk about coming west for her first time at the festival, writing and performing with her piano playing husband, and living in Woodstock, one of the coolest artist communities in the world.

Don’t miss Lindsey and all the other exciting performers who’ll be at the Hyatt this weekend. See you there!

The Hyatt Regency Newport Beach Jazz Festival presented by Bank of The West

Friday June 2 – Sunday June 4, 2017

Hyatt Regency Newport Beach

1107 Jamboree Road, Newport Beach, CA 92660

HOURS: Sat. & Sun. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. on the Hyatt’s Golf Course

Visit www.Festivals.HyattConcerts.com