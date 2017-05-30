Listen For Your Chance To See Jennifer Lopez At Planet Hollywood In Las Vegas!

May 30, 2017 12:01 AM
The WAVE

Listen this week as Deborah Howell gives you the chance to see global superstar, Jennifer Lopez in her residency at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas!

Each day at 5pm, listen for Deborah to open the phone lines at 1-800-520-WAVE, and caller #9 will win two tickets to see Jennifer Lopez: All I Have, an overnight stay in the “newly-renovated” rooms at Planet Hollywood, and we’ll throw in some spending money! Plus, each winner qualifies for the grand prize opportunity to meet J-Lo!

You can also ENTER ONLINE HERE!

Tickets for performances now through October 7th are available by visiting www.JLoVegas.com or keep listening to 94.7 The WAVE to win yours for free!

