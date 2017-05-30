Hollywood Park Casino Welcomes Back The Wave!

By Deborah Howell

A few weeks back we kicked off a celebration at the all-new Hollywood Park Casino in Inglewood, and it was too good! We had to do it again.

So, we are–this Wednesday night, May 31st! Join me, Deborah Howell and the Wave promotions team for an intimate performance by Parlor Social inside Raise Lounge. Doors open at 6:30 PM with a 10 dollar cover charge.

Hollywood Park Casino is all new and it has all your favorite card games, a casual American restaurant that’s oh-so-tasty, high limit action, and daily happy hour specials. Not to mention, live music every weekend!

And it’s so close to home, how can you resist? Just kick back and relax while you sip specialty cocktails and craft beers with your favorite peeps. HPC’s beautifully designed Raise Lounge offers a semi-private and elegant atmosphere for players and casino guests alike. FINALLY there’s a great place to play games, gather, gab, and grab some great grub–that’s right around the corner.

So grab your crew and we’ll see you this Wednesday night at Hollywood Park Casino for a WAVE of good times! Must be over 21 for this one.

Hollywood Park Casino is located at 3883 W. Century Blvd, Inglewood, CA, 90303. Parking is free and on-site.

See you there!