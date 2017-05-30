Guide To The 2017 L.A. Food Festival

LA‘s largest and most affordable tasting event LA Food Fest returns again this year to the Los Angeles Coliseum in downtown Los Angeles at Exposition Park for its eighth consecutive year. The former Rose Bowl event is partnering with promoter Nederlander to offer attendees tasty bites and refreshing cocktails from 100+ food, beverage, beer, wine and craft cocktail vendors. The festival will take place June 10, 2017 and feature LA’s best food, entertainment, culture and community for Angelenos, by Angelenos. The great part of this event? Pay for your ticket and all food and drinks are included in that ticket price!

Where & When

Tickets

General Admission

Tickets for the LA Food Fest are available for $65 online. Doors open at 3:30pm for GA ticket holders. Included with your ticket is a signature sampling from a curated selection of 100+ of Los Angeles, So Cal, Baja and Mexico City’s best award winning chefs, restaurants, trucks, street carts and stands, craft micro brews and a tequila tasting, caffeinated treats from their Iced Coffee Lounge, Chili with signature cocktails at one of their six bars, frozen and sweet treats, and much more.

Regular VIP

Tickets are $95. Ticker holders will get in an hour and a half earlier (at 2pm) than those with general admission tickets. VIP includes a separate entrance, access to the VIP lounge, signature samplings from a curated selection of 100+ of Los Angeles, So Cal, Baja and Mexico City’s best award winning chefs, restaurants, trucks, street carts and stands, craft micro brews and a tequila tasting, caffeinated treats from their Iced Coffee Lounge, Chili with signature cocktails at one of their six bars, frozen and sweet treats, and much more.

Visit L.A. Food Fest for more information and to purchase tickets.