Memorial Day Getaway Gets Underway

May 26, 2017 10:06 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — More than 3 million Southern Californians will hit the road for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.

This is the sixth consecutive year that the number of Memorial Day travelers has gone up since last year, with 3.03 million people expected to travel at least 50 miles away from home. Statewide, a projected 4.89 million will hit the road this weekend.

Friday and Monday will be the busiest travel days, and the top destinations for Southern California are Las Vegas, San Diego, the Grand Canyon, San Francisco and Yosemite, according to the Auto Club.

