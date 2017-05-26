Best Salons For Men In Los Angeles

For many, Hollywood is the land of looking good and feeling fit for that next close-up, be it a resume shot or just a selfie. So, with those criteria in mind, many salons specifically addressing male grooming needs have sprouted up all over the Southland to offer all sorts of ways to make even a mediocre-looking man into an irresistible human being. The following are some of the top places to try out for everything from coloring to callus removal and manicures to fresh facial hair looks, straight razor shaves, and more.





Baxter Finley

515 N La Cienega Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90048

(310) 657-4726

www.baxterfinley.com 515 N La Cienega BlvdWest Hollywood, CA 90048(310) 657-4726 If you’re looking for a modern throw-back salon, look no further than Baxter Finley. Located on La Cienega in West Hollywood, Baxter Finley features cuts as well as beard trimmings, and straight razor shaves. Once done with your cut or shave, enjoy their signature hot towel treatment featuring eucalyptus, camphor, and spearmint oils. Harkening back to a more elegant time, Baxter Finley features vintage cast-iron and leather barber chairs from the early 20th century along with exposed wooden beams, brick walls and a modern look.





The Barbershop Club

Hotel Normandie

3610 W 6th St

Los Angeles, CA 90020

(213) 351-1330

www.barbershopclub.com Hotel Normandie3610 W 6th StLos Angeles, CA 90020(213) 351-1330 Nestled on the outside of Hotel Normandie in Koreatown, The Barbershop Club was once a staple of the Grove’s Farmer’s Market, but now anchors this fabulous hotel. This greatly designed barbershop offers all of the old-world charm and first rate barber services you’d expect these days. With a few chairs dating back to the early 20th Century, this family owned business began its roots in Kansas City, but has been influencing the hair and beards of many for over 25 years in Los Angeles. Getting a haircut and shave at The Barbershop Club is like entering a time warp, as you’ll experience old world chairs, the smell of Bay Rum aftershave and getting your hair cut and your beard trimmed in a relaxing atmosphere. Think of this place as a club (hence the name) where the experienced barbers actually know your name the next time you come in. The interior is also immaculately decorated with a fine line of the old mixed with the new.





Román Salon

818 N. La Cienega Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 854-1030

www.romansalon.com 818 N. La Cienega Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90069(310) 854-1030 Located in his own special bungalow on the premises of Román Salon, Christian Tate is the cutting-edge expert for men’s hair grooming at this full-service salon that works wonders for both females and males. That said, Tate’s ability to bring out the best in a dude’s ultimate look–through cutting, styling and coloring–is this artistic talent’s forte. Mustache and beard trims are also on offer at this West Hollywood hair spot that is spot on for the man about town.





Hammer & Nails

8257 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 302-5435

www.hammerandnails-salon.com 8257 Melrose Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90046(323) 302-5435 A very savvy kind of guy’s salon, hair is obviously not addressed at Hammer & Nails. Instead, other grooming situations met by the male set are expertly taken care of, from hand repair manicures to extravagant aromatherapy treatments–using stress-relief ingredients like peppermint as well as lemon for getting rid of pain, specifically from arthritis–to callus removal. Meanwhile, personal pampering is also on the menu with every guest getting to sit in front of his own personal flat-screen TV while wearing headphones as the show goes on for that particular person to enjoy whatever manscape he happens to pick.





The Loft La Brea Elite Men’s Grooming

51 S. La Brea Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 377-3011 51 S. La Brea Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90036(323) 377-3011 Calling itself “the funkiest barbershop on the planet” and stating that haircuts had here are “sculptures of art,” The Loft proves itself right as its predominantly African American clientele is privy to some striking styles sure to be given compliments galore. Owner Mike Casey is so in demand that customers often say they fly into Los Angeles just to have their hair taken care of by this expert who is, in fact, a true artist.





Felix Omar Men’s Grooming Studio

11239 Ventura Blvd., Suite 212

Studio City, CA 91604

(818) 980-3429

From a straight razor shave to a clipper-only hairstyle, Felix Omar has the right idea about every noggin' of every man he serves. Another great service available at the top of the list of this top-rated outlet is the salon's so-called clean up. This happens when a new haircut isn't necessary but a maintenance job is. Those who indulge get an ear trim, a neckline update and a great feeling to go along with this appearance enhancer courtesy of this well-respected Valley establishment meant for men.



Los Angeles freelance travel writer Jane Lasky, contributes to publications such as Travel + Leisure, Vogue and Esquire. Her weekly sojourning column ran in 40 newspapers for 20 years. Jane is anything but an accidental tourist. Check out her articles on Examiner.com.