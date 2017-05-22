John Legend Debuts Moving ‘Surefire’ Video

By Abby Hassler

John Legend released the moving music video for his new single, “Surefire,” today (May 22). Legend served as the executive producer for the compelling clip.

Director Cole Wiley said the single is about eternal faith and how love is the most powerful force in the universe.

“Jamila and Roberto, the star-crossed lovers featured in the ‘Surefire’ music video, face a number of obstacles that are heavily rooted in the current state of America. Fear of immigration, religious bigotry and many other forms of prejudice are contaminating our cultural landscape on a daily basis, he continued. “Thankfully, Jamila and Roberto are able to transcend those circumstances and enjoy the fullest depths of the human experience because of their ‘Surefire’ love for one another. I truly hope that their heroic journey can inspire us all to do the same.”

Watch “Surefire” below.