Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter Boz Scaggs will headline Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza on Friday, August 18.

Boz Scaggs most recent release, A Fool To Care, showcases his sense of fun, as well as his ability and willingness to wander in any musical direction throughout the album’s twelve tracks.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 26th at noon via Ticketmaster.com, but The WAVE fans can get access to a special presale happening right now! Just use the password SCAGGS!