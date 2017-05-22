Best Unique Galleries To See Art In Los Angeles

L.A. is no stranger to art. Museum row, The Broad, the Petersen car museum, and the latest pop up Museum of Ice Cream as well as many other cultural museums in the city are examples to the great value of art in L.A.





The Hauser & Wirth gallery (with locations worldwide) is dedicated to showcasing artists as well as programs to support their artistic visions. It's Los Angeles home is the historic and restored compilation of buildings that once was occupied by Globe Grain & Milling Company, which was acquired and run by Pillsbury Flour Mills Company until the mid-1960s. Visitors to Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles catch glimpses of both architectural and agricultural history as they peruse the various art rooms. Known for supporting artists and their projects, Hauser & Wirth presents reputable works from major artist estates of 20th century Europe and America including Jason Rhoades Installations, 1994-2006. The gallery also hosts various events catering to families such as an art studio session inspired by the current exhibit for children and parents, and features Manuela, an on-site restaurant under the direction of Chef Wes Whitsell, with a bar program serving classic cocktails.





Toy Art Gallery is a true adult playground. The showroom presents high-end art toys and sculptures created by fine artists utilizing various elements and materials including bronze, vinyl, fiberglass, plush and small run handmade figurines. This specialty artistic form welcomes an array of artists to the platform as well as collectors. Visitors at Toy Art Gallery will be blown away by one-of-a-kind figures, life-size figures, bronze sculptures created by local L.A. and international artists including Amanda Visell, Daniel Goffin, Candie Bolton, Buff Monster and Ron English, just to name a few. The gang at Toy Art Gallery works to make its clients happy by working price and offering fantastic new pieces.

LACE (Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions)

A nurturing venue for emerging contemporary artists, Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions better known as LACE redefines the traditional four walls of a gallery. Art is embraced through all sorts of mediums including performance, video, digital exhibits. On the pulse of today's social issues, LACE showcases a variety of diverse artists (of all ages including high school students) who often tackle controversial and sensitive ideas. Upcoming exhibits on the Spring 2017 docket feature Rumspringa (May) by Los Angeles County High School for the Arts students and Irrational Exhibits 10: Mapping the Divide (June). LACE is about to begin accepting applicants for its 2018 Emerging Curators program, which gives opportunities to young curators to partner with LACE and will be selected to present an installment. LACE was founded in 1978. Related: Best Art Classes In Los Angeles





The Loft at Liz’s Fine Art Gallery

The Loft at Liz's Fine Art Gallery is not a newcomer to Los Angeles' art scene, but it is surely one of the coolest gallery spaces in the city. Exhibits feature works by emerging and established artists and artisans with diverse messages and themes. Guests are drawn to The Loft for its diverse art mediums including its visual arts programming (i.e. performance, music, dance and sometimes, culinary). Owner and curator Liz Gordon pulls together amazing art openings and a unique space for viewing (private events like weddings are often held here). #TextMessage was one of the recent mixed media shows (curated by gallery manager Randi Kreeft) featuring contemporary artist Fred Feldmesser, neon artist Michael Fletchner, sculptor Stuart Kusher, painter Theodore Svenningsen, and musical artist Senon Williams. The gallery sits above Liz's Antique Hardware, her namesake hardware boutique where interior designers shop for antique hardware (1860 to 1970) for every room in the house.





Art Angels Gallery

Owners Jacquelin Napal and Kat Emery of Art Angels gallery have an eye for finding that perfect statement piece for their clients. More than gallery owners, these art entrepreneurs are today's L.A. tastemakers. The highly chic partners focus on both assisting collectors and well as curating artists with a unique feel. Their gallery is rich with impressive content including Ultravelvet's screenprints, Michael Moebius' giclees of David Bowie, The Beattles and Marilyn Monroe, Nick Veasey's x-ray art, and Cécile Plaisance's Barbie art. There is so much to see and experience at Art Angels. Related: Best Outdoor Art In Los Angeles



By Sheryl Craig