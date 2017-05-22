Best Memorial Day Celebrations In Los Angeles

Memorial Day not only commemorates United States military personnel who have sacrificed for this country, but the holiday is also a heady time for Angelenos looking to celebrate both the past and the future. A lot happens in the City of Angels on Memorial Day, so we’ve put together a list of the best ways to herald this special day.





Fiesta Hermosa

Hermosa Chamber of Commerce

1007 Hermosa Ave.

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 376-0951

www.fiestahermosa.net

Dates: May 27 – 30, 2017 from 10am to 6pm Hermosa Chamber of Commerce1007 Hermosa Ave.Hermosa Beach, CA 90254(310) 376-0951Dates: May 27 – 30, 2017 from 10am to 6pm Memorial Day weekend in Hermosa Beach means the chance to savor Fiesta Hermosa. This three-day festival has been around since 1972, growing into what the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce says is “the largest arts & crafts fair in Southern California.” Along with works by painters, photographers, ceramicists and all other mediums, this outdoor gathering is big on music. Two stages offer tribute bands covering all kinds of top tunes, from rock and roll to country to zydeco and then some. For the little ones, a kiddie carnival providing a 30 foot slide, mechanical rides, a petting zoo with pony rides and a rock climbing wall will be all the rage.





44th Annual Topanga Days County Fair

1440 North Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Topanga, CA 90290

(310) 455-1980

www.topangadays.com

Dates: May 27, 28, 29, 2017 1440 North Topanga Canyon Blvd.Topanga, CA 90290(310) 455-1980Dates: May 27, 28, 29, 2017 The 44rd Annual Topanga Days event will feature 3 days of great fun for Memorial Day. With dozens of bands rocking multiple stages, plenty of terrific food vendors offering food such as BBQ, pizza and vegan selections as well as a number of prize-winning games for competition lovers, the event will be one you won’t want to miss. Aside from the multiple bands performing, there will also be a parade, bounce houses, slides, games (inflatable and otherwise), face painting and much more!





44th Annual Valley Greek Festival

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church

9501 Balboa Blvd.

Northridge, CA 91325

(818) 886-4040

www.valleygreekfestival.com

Dates: May 27-29, 2017 St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church9501 Balboa Blvd.Northridge, CA 91325(818) 886-4040Dates: May 27-29, 2017 Does delectable Greek food like freshly constructed gyros suit your palate? How about homemade moussaka and juicy souvlaki? These and other Greek delicacies are served up during the 44th Annual Valley Greek Festival fundraiser held on Memorial Day weekend. The Mediterranean delights are only part of the party, which includes the chance to survey the goods available via a number of vendors hawking everything Greek, from music to pottery to jewelry and more. Folk dances from the old country are also a big treat, as is the chance to tour St. Nicholas Church. Admission is just $3 and they offer free parking. Opa!





Canoga Park 28th Annual Memorial Day Parade 2017

Several Locations

www.cpwhchamber.org

Date: May 29, 2017 Several LocationsDate: May 29, 2017 For those who love a parade on Memorial Day, the festivities in in Chatsworth, Canoga Park and surrounding areas will be a big hit. Now in its 28th year, the event features plenty of floats which are very patriotic! In addition, the parade will feature live music from bands and choral groups, and people participating down the parade route. Related: Best Hotel Restaurants In Los Angeles





Third Annual MAINopoly: Taste of Main Street

Areal (Check-in)

2820 Main St.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

www.mainopolysm.com

Date: May 28, 2017 Areal (Check-in)2820 Main St.Santa Monica, CA 90405Date: May 28, 2017 MAINopoly welcomes locals and people from all walks of life to stop by and visit Main Street businesses in the city of Santa Monica. To not only entertain Angelenos, but also to fundraise for Heal the Bay and Summer SOULstice, Main Street in Santa Monica between Pier Avenue and Bay Street transforms into an fun and interactive Monopoly board game on May 28, 2017. Restaurants will offer samples to customers in this one of a kind “meet and greet” faire highlighting the best of Main Street. Come enjoy delicious food, draft beers and cocktails, and other entertainment!



TEST Los Angeles freelance travel writer Jane Lasky, contributes to publications such as Travel + Leisure, Vogue and Esquire. Her weekly sojourning column ran in 40 newspapers for 20 years. Jane is anything but an accidental tourist. Check out her articles on Examiner.com.