Best 2017 Memorial Day Events In Orange County

Make your plans for the extra long weekend! Memorial Day Weekend activities in and around Orange County offer something for everyone.





Memorial Day Ceremony

Date: May 29, 2017 at 11 a.m. Pier Plaza1 Main St.Huntington Beach, CA 92648Date: May 29, 2017 at 11 a.m. Pomp and circumstance drive this particular Memorial Day outing that takes place every year in seaside Huntington Beach. Put on by the American Legion Post 133, the heartfelt event promises a proverbial 21 gun salute, the solo sounds of a trumpet playing taps and the official raising of the American flag.





Knott’s Berry Farm Military Days and Memorial Sunday Fireworks

Date: May 26 to May 28, 2017 at 10 a.m. 8039 Beach Blvd.Buena Park, CA(714) 220-5200Date: May 26 to May 28, 2017 at 10 a.m. Knotts’ fireworks are standard fare on Memorial Day eve when the day finishes up with the fiery spectacular locals have come to expect and to enjoy, with oohs and aahs part of the picture as spectacular explosions hit high in the Southern California sky. But that’s only a part of the party as active, veteran and retired members of the United States military are awarded free admission to all the festivities waiting to treat these bona fide American heroes at this top Golden State theme park.





Santa Ana Memorial Day Carnival

Date: May 26 through May 29, 2017 Centennial Park3000 W. Edinger Ave.Santa Ana, CA 92704(714) 571-4254Date: May 26 through May 29, 2017 Food booths, carnival rides and games, and plenty of driving music mark this magical festival held in Centennial Park for three full days as crowds of revelers enjoy the annual Santa Ana Memorial Day Carnival. Besides your typical carnival fare, also expect to hear from local bands who will be on blast the entire weekend as spring turns into summer.





Scottish Fest USA

Date: May 28 and 29, 2017 at 9 a.m OC Fair and Event Center88 Fair DriveCosta Mesa, CA(714) 708-1500Date: May 28 and 29, 2017 at 9 a.m From whiskey tastings to all manner of traditional Scottish Games to the chance to sample typical Scottish and Irish fare, Scottish Fest USA gives you the chance to don a kilt (or not) to join the fun and frivolity. Also on the agenda: dance competitions, bagpipers, and the promise of a day spent smiling and associating with the best of the British Isles.





Anaheim Cemetery Memorial Day Program

Date: May 29, 2017 at 11 a.m. 1400 E. Sycamore St.Anaheim, CA 92805(714) 535-4928Date: May 29, 2017 at 11 a.m. Gather in front of the Community Mausoleum at Anaheim Cemetery on Memorial Day morning to honor all who have served our country. Rain or shine, this annual event brought to this eternal resting place by the American Legion Post 72 is set to include the traditional presentation of wreaths and a number guest speakers who will say meaningful words that are sure to resonate for all who attend.

By Jane Lasky