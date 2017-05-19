SWAMP Act Calls For Taxpayers To Be Paid Back For President’s Travels To Mar-a-Lago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — A Torrance congressman wants to require President Trump to reimburse taxpayers for any public funds spent on travel to hotels or other properties that he owns.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif) says the Stop Waste and Misuse by the President Act (SWAMP) Act is aimed at ending what Lieu says is the American taxpayer “effectively subsidizing the President’s businesses” in travel to commercial entities owned in whole or in part by the President or First Family.

Under the legislation, Trump and other senior officials with Secret Service protection would be required to pay back any costs stemming from visits to properties they own.

According to the bill, Trump’s visits to Mar-a-Lago have racked up around $3.7 million for security costs for each trip, on top of travel costs and overtime pay for local law enforcement.

