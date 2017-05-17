Surprising Couples’ Activities That Can Strengthen Your Relationship

By Sarah Carroll

Falling in love is easy, but how do you keep the spark alive?

Bustle recently compiled a list of things you can do with your boo to improve your relationship, and to be honest, we were pretty surprised by what we learned!

Exercising

Working out with your significant other is scientifically-proven to help you feel more positively toward each other. Thanks, endorphins!

Reading

We’re all about binge-watching TV shows with bae, but apparently reading the same book at the same time is what we all should be doing instead. “Research shows that people can grow closer by revealing and sharing new thoughts, ideas and fantasies with each other, [and] reading a book and then discussing it is a fun and entertaining way for couples to grow closer,” psychotherapist Ken Page, LCSW, told P&G Everyday.

Doing Chores

We can’t stand folding laundry or doing the dishes, but apparently people who share those household responsibilities with their significant other are happier with their sex lives.

Doing Extreme Sports

Extreme sports like sky diving and bungee jumping are also scientifically-proven to boost your relationship. Apparently, the feelings associated with being nervous are very similar to being attracted to someone, so you’ll be even more attracted to that special someone when you’re about to jump out of a plane together. Plus, it’s a bonding experience the two of you will share forever.