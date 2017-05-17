Best Places For Antiques In Orange County

There is an old saying that “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” and that ideal is precisely what antique lovers find so appealing. There’s something exciting and enriching about browsing through an antique store and discovering the unique and unusual items for sale. From vintage clothing to turn of the century furniture to one-of-a-kind collectibles, shoppers can find old hidden treasures to bring a new flavor to their homes. Each of these Orange County stores carries something that once defined our past and is just waiting for its place to shine again in the present.





The Old Barn Antique Mall

31792 Camino Capistrano

San Juan Capistrano, CA

(949) 493-9144

Situated in the same location in San Juan Capistrano for over 25 years, The Old Barn Antique Mall has 60 vendors in 10,000 square feet, each with their own stall. Here, shoppers can find all kinds of antiques and western-themed pieces, whether it be a buffalo head, vintage linen or golf equipment. Whatever it is, you more than likely will be lucky to find it at The Old Barn Antique Mall. An added plus is the newsstand section, which has newspapers, magazines and comic books from the past, and at the back of the store there is odd assortment of mounted animal heads, Victorian ash trays and voodoo items.

Orange Flea Market

146 N. Grand St.

Orange, CA 92866

(714) 721-2257

Open the second Saturday of every month, the Orange Flea Market carries a variety of antiques and fun finds, from furniture, jewelry, musical gear and old records to vintage clothing, antique glassware, collectibles and much more. The market can be found “Old Towne” Orange, just east of the circle, in an area where antique stores abound. Not only does the Orange Flea Market hold great antique finds, but the entire square mile radius of Old Towne contains some of Orange County’s oldest structures, including the area’s first bank and the oldest soda fountain. Because the market is in a section of the city where parking is not easily available, one of the biggest perks for shoppers is that parking is free to all customers. Pets are even welcome to this treasure hunters’ haven, so bring the pup along, shop ’till you drop, then hit up one of Old Towne’s amazing eateries to recharge and do it all again.





San Clemente Antiques

248 Avenida Del Mar, Ste B

San Clemente, CA

(949) 498-2992

Also functioning as a co-op, where many different vendors bring their items to sell, San Clemente Antiques promises something for everyone with their massive variety of vendors. Customers can wander among the different stalls selling, jewelry, clothing, vintage record players from the 70s, old Yves Saint Laurent dresses, antique perfume bottles, mermaid paintings and antique hand puppets and dolls. In the showroom, each seller has his or her own section and theme, with the antiques extending back into the store.

George The Second

114 N Glassell St

Orange, CA 92866

(714) 774-1870

Providing one-of-a-kind pieces for more than 25 years at their store in Orange, George the Second showcases elegant European antiques from its location in a historic building that was built way back in 1886. The knowledgeable and professionals are happy to assist clients in finding the perfect piece for their home or office. Antiques are imported directly from areas in France and England, and apart from furniture, George the Second carries beautiful stained glass and beveled windows, unique doors and treasures from the past. Shoppers will especially appreciate the French and English pieces from the latter part of the 19th century.

Charlene Asdourian Antiques

3641 East Coast Hwy

Corona Del Mar, CA 92625

(949) 723-4300

Specializing in 17th through 19th century European antique furnishings, lighting and timeless accessories, Charlene Asdourian offers a variety of things in store including tapestry pillows, bronze, marble and wood figures, ethnic textiles, engravings, old clocks and unusual old chandeliers, as well as garden planters and urns. There is also an interior design service available to clients who need help with custom design projects.

