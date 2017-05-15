‘Wealthiest Angelenos’ List Expands To 58 – All Billionaires

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The number of billionaires in Los Angeles County is ballooning.

The Los Angeles Business Journal released its annual “Wealthiest Angelenos” list Monday, which was expanded beyond the the usual 50 to 58 billionaires who call the county home.

Those who made the list have a combined net worth of more than $203 billion – more than twice the net worth of the Walt Disney Co., the largest public company in Southern California, according to the Journal.

Topping the list for a record ninth straight year was Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the medical innovator whose groundbreaking work on diabetes led to the first nanotechnology-based breast cancer drug, Abraxane.

Elon Musk, the high-profile founder and CEO of Tesla, solidified his No. 2 ranking for the fourth consecutive year.

