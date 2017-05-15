Pat Prescott Talks With Lori Gay, President & CEO of Neighborhood Housing Services of LA County

May 15, 2017 9:00 AM By Pat Prescott
NHS of LA County is in the business of assisting homeowners  to get in and stay in, providing help with housing, financial management , home improvement and a many other services. Recently they have stepped up their game even more with the opening of their new Center for Financial Management in Compton and from May 20th through May 27th, they are holding a series of activities to celebrate the new facility.

Lori Gay, President and CEO of Neighborhood Housing Services of LA County came by to talk about the new center and all the wonderful ways her organization is helping to improve our communities, one homeowner at a time.

The Center for Sustainable Communities
1051 W Rosecrans Avenue
Compton, CA 90222

Saturday May 20, 2017
Neighborhood Pride Day in Compton

Saturday May 27, 2017
Community Bar-B-Que
11am-3pm

These events are open to the public.

For more information visit www.NHSLACounty.org

