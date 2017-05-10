Shaq For Sheriff? Lakers Legend Eyes Campaign, Hopes To Restore Public Trust In Police

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Former Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal says he’s ready to take on a new role: The Big Enforcer.

O’Neal, who currently works as a TNT basketball analyst, told an Atlanta TV station he plans on running for sheriff in 2020, but it’s unclear whether he’ll run in Georgia or Florida, since he calls both state home.

When asked about the motivation for the career change, O’Neal spoke of his admiration for law enforcement officers and says he hopes to restore public trust and confidence in those who serve, the Los Angeles Times reported.

