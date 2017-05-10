Best Stores For Mother’s Day Gifts In Los Angeles

For a good portion of our lives, our mothers have gotten the short end of the stick when it comes to gifts. As kids we gave her school projects like macaroni art, the “handcrafted” clay ashtray and potted plants. As we got older we bought whatever tacky knick knack our allowance would allow. Gifts for mom got an upgrade when we got jobs and could afford to send mom on a spa day or off to an expensive restaurant. Looking for a perfect gift for your special mom? Try these stores.

French Florist

8658 W. Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90035

(310) 659-7700

www.frenchflorist.com Recognized as one of the best florists in Los Angeles, French Florist has a wide variety of gorgeous arrangements that come in three sizes making them budget friendly. Stunning arrangements start at an affordable $30 and get pricier from there. This year, you can pick from their special Mother's Day selection bouquets with a wide variety of flower options like roses, orchids, tulips and more. Or, they offer plenty of other options to choose from. Whatever you're looking for, French Florist can put it together for you. And, they offer local delivery to all locations throughout L.A. so you can get it in time!

Willow Spa

3127 Santa Monica Boulevard

Santa Monica, CA 90404

(310) 453-9004

www.willowspa.com Give mom the gift of beautiful skin and a relaxing afternoon with a Willow Spa facial or other spa service. Let her be pampered with a luxurious massage, or a variety of skin care services like a facial, a clear skin remedy, and more. The years will be gently massaged and cleansed away by a wonderful and knowledgeable licensed specialist. Willow Spa also offers body treatments, an enzyme bath, Swedish massages, Thai massages, and much more. They also offer promotions and deals on facials so you can give mom a great gift and possibly one for yourself.

LACMA Store

5905 Wilshire Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 857-6146

www.thelacmastore.org Does your mom love culture and art? If so, a gift from the LACMA Store is perfect! Inside the Los Angeles County Museum of Art is a terrific store selling gifts like books and art related items. Buy posters and prints of famous art, books on architecture, Andy Warhol drawings, and much more here. The store also features plenty of stationary items like paintbrushes, pencils, notecards, Frank Gehry notebook sets, and much more. It’s a great gift store for unique and one-of-a-kind gifts.