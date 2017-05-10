5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring

As temperatures slowly rise up all across the country, it can be a perfect time to enjoy America’s great outdoors. In fact, springtime is quite possibly the best time of the year to travel, particularly to any of the 58 national parks, with its radiant wildflowers still blooming amid moderately pleasant temperatures, and most certainly smaller crowds in advance of the busy and oftentimes far more hectic summer season. Whether it’s a day trip or an overnight stay, travelers still have a multitude of options for outdoor activities and lodging regardless of any advance reservations. For a few choice recommendations, here is a brief introduction to five must-see U.S. national parks to visit this spring.