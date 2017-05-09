Puppy Loans: Now You Can Finance Your Dream Dog

LOS ANGELES — For many people, they live by the mantra “Adopt Don’t Shop”

But what happens when you want a certain breed of dog or cat and can’t find the right rescue?

There are options. But CBS2 News has found that a growing trend at pet stores comes with a buyer beware.

Now you can actually take out a pet loan and make monthly payments just like you do with any other loan. But things can go wrong when aggressive lending meets high emotions.

Most of us use loans for big-ticket items like a house, a car or college. But now consumers are using financing to help pay for puppies.

Read more at CBSLA.com.