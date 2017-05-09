Laguna Beach To Consider Expanding Smoking Ban

LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA.com) — The Laguna Beach City Council is expected Tuesday to consider expanding its smoking ban to all public places.

Currently, smokers are forbidden to light up at beaches, parks, restaurants and restrooms.

Under the proposed ordinance, smoking will also not be allowed on streets, in alleys, on sidewalks, and in common areas like pools and patios in apartments and condo complexes.

The ban would apply to e-cigarettes, vape pens and marijuana smokes.

Violators would be warned then ticketed.

Read more at CBSLA.com.