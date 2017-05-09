Downtown LA, Led By The Wilshire Grand, To Light Up The Sky In Olympic Bid

By Carlos Delgado

Just over three years ago construction began on the Wilshire Grand Center, or better known to Los Angelinos as simply the “Wilshire Grand.” With construction just about finished, is it is now the tallest building west of the Mississippi River, reaching 73 stories into the sky and topping out at 1,100 feet.

The Wilshire Grand is slated to open in June, according to Urbanize.LA, and has been undergoing a series of tests recently of the multi-color LED lights inside its crown, which can be seen in both the video above and below.

Starting Tuesday through Thursday evening, however, The Wilshire Grand, in conjunction with the U.S. Bank Tower, Walt Disney Concert Hall, and MOCA, will display the colors of the LA sunset, illuminating in tones of yellow, orange, red, and purple. The fancy display is all an effort to woo the International Olympic Committee, who will be in town this week, to choose Los Angeles for the 2024 Olympics.

In any case, be sure to catch a glimpse of DTLA this evening and check out the light show! Also, check out more stunning photos of the newest addition to the LA Skyline here.