Best Restaurants For Mother’s Day Brunch 2017 In Los Angeles

She’s been there for you since the beginning. Through thick and thin. She’s never given up on you, she’s supported all of your dreams and loved you through all of your successes. Even the silly phases and bad haircuts. You are her everything and in return, she deserves the world. So what’s the best gift you can give Mom on Mother’s Day next to a homemade cut-out heart with glued-on macaronis? That’s easy: the gift of quality time and a clean kitchen. With Los Angeles being home to the best restaurants in California, make a reservation for you and mom because it’s someone else’s turn to do the dishes!

Nerano

9960 S Santa Monica Blvd

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

(310) 405-0155

www.neranobh.com This year, Beverly Hills eatery Nerano will be offering a beautiful array of palatable Italian dishes on Mother’s Day to treat Mom to an great holiday lunch or dinner. Executive Chef Michele Lisi will be serving up specialty appetizers like their Vellutata di Pomodoro, a chilled heirloom tomato and basil soup with bread tuile, as well as a house-made Pappardelle all’Astice with Maine lobster, English peas, and cherry tomatoes. For main courses, the restaurant will be serving a sea bream filet with asparagus, cherry tomatoes, fava beans and potato ragu, a USDA prime filet mignon with roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled white asparagus and chanterelle mushrooms. All guests that are 21 years and over will receive a complimentary blood orange mimosa to celebrate the holiday too!

A.O.C.

8700 W 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(310) 859-9859

www.aocwinebar.com A.O.C., one of Los Angeleno’s favorite eateries, offers their weekend brunch on Mother’s Day. Prepared by Chef de Cuisine Adam Cherney, the menu is served either on their beautiful patio or in their indoor/outdoor space. The à la carte menu features vanilla bean French toast with chocolate sauce, cinnamon whipped cream and candied hazelnuts, as well as their classic A.O.C. brioche with melted gruyere cheese, and a sunny side egg, Spanish fried chicken and waffles with Jamon butter and maple syrup, and wood oven baked eggs with chickpeas.

Napa Valley Grille

1100 Glendon Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 824-3322

www.napavalleygrille.com For Mother’s Day Brunch, Westwood’s Napa Valley Grille will be serving specials which will surely impress mom. Starters include a kale salad with black quinoa, roasted almonds, and parmesan, as well as a soft shell crab with cucumber and rayoga salad, and a baby beer and burrata salad. Then, move on to main courses, which include selections like a steel head trout, an egg white frittata with bell peppers, caramelized onions, feta cheese and wild mushrooms, an egg benedict florentine, crunchy French toast, and steak frites. For something sweet, bite into a traditional tiramisu, a deconstructed cheesecake with cheesecake ice cream, fruit and housemade graham cracker cookies, or a passion fruit pots de creme. Brunch is $45 per person.

The Langham

1401 S Oak Knoll Ave

Pasadena, CA 91106

(626) 568-3900

www.langhamhotels.com Enjoy an extraordinary day out with mom this year at the Terrace at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena! Serving a special Mother’s Day brunch buffet from 10am to 2pm, the buffet will include items like omelets, carving stations, dim sum, potatoes, fruit, vegetables, pastries, smoked fish and much more. Enjoy live music while you sip on cocktails and eat the day away!

One Pico

1 Pico Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 587-1717

www.shuttersonthebeach.com At Shutters on the Beach, One Pico’s Executive Chef Isaac Gamboa is taking inspiration from the restaurant’s oceanfront location and Southern California’s market-fresh ingredients, to produce a Mother’s Day menu featuring classic brunch items. The three course prix-fixe menu is sure to make mom feel great! Brunch, offered from 10am to 4pm, will feature items like a poached farm egg, an Alaskan Oak smoked salmon, red organic quinoa, handmade tagliatelle and a lobster benedict. End the brunch on a sweet note with a bite from their chocolate molten cake, as well as other items like a raspberry tart. $95 per person.

Herringbone

1755 Ocean Ave

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 971-4460

www.herringboneeats.com Spend your Mother’s Day at the beautiful Herringbone restaurant in Santa Monica this year! In addition to their weekend brunch menu, enjoy specials from 10am to 2pm like their Grilled Colorado Lamb “Lollipop Chops” with Lola Rosa and Frisée Salad, Citrus Fruit, Cilantro, and a Blood Orange Vinaigrette, as well as a blackened seared ahi with lola rosa and frisée salad tossed with jicama, radishes, citrus fruit, micro cilantro and a blood orange vinaigrette. Other options include a popular halibut salad, a prime hangar steak with grilled asparagus and a baby heirloom tomato salad, a grilled baja halibut, scallop crudo and much more.

Terrazza Lounge

Casa del Mar

1910 Ocean Way

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 581-5533

www.hotelcasadelmar.com Treat mom extra special today by making a reservation at Terrazza Lounge inside the Casa del Mar Hotel. The Lounge will be featuring a special three course pre-fix menu from 10am to 4pm. The brunch menu features items like a Dungeness crab crostini, a roasted beet salad, lobster cake eggs benedict, and wild bass with asparagus, and potato gnocchi. For dessert, the chocolate fudge cake is a must. For something lighter, try their mango creme brûlée and red peach and lychee terrine though! $95 per person.

Gracias Madre

8905 Melrose Ave

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 978-2170

www.graciasmadreweho.com The setting of Gracias Madre is pretty tough to beat. And, for Mother’s Day, it makes a perfect place to sit out on their peaceful patio while you enjoy specials like their spring empanadas with English peas, asparagus, tomatillo sauce, and other items. All mothers get a free Purista margaritas as well!

Esterel Restaurant

Sofitel LA at Beverly Hills

8555 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(310) 358-3979

www.esterelrestaurant.com Esterel Restaurant at the Sofitel West Hollywood is offering a $59 prix-fix brunch menu from 12pm to 9pm with items like a ham carving station, banana fosters French toast, as well as a dessert bar that we can only expect to be delicious.

Broken Spanish

1050 S Flower St

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 749-1460

www.brokenspanish.com In honor of mom this year, Broken Spanish will open its doors for a special brunch! Located in the heart of downtown L.A., Chef Ray Garcia will serve up brunch from 11am to 2:30pm with highlights like tres leches French toast, chicharron con huevos and other modern Mexican brunch specialties.

Le Petit Paris

418 S Spring St

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 217-4445

www.lepetitparisla.com Enjoy tasty brunch items at Le Petit Paris for Mother’s Day. The restaurant, located in downtown L.A., will be offering a three-course meal for $55 from 10am to 3pm. Popular standout items include a King Crab with celery and avocado; shrimp linguine in a lobster cream sauce; and chocolate brioche. Bellinis, bottomless mimosas, bloody marys and Champagne will also be available.

Tart Restaurant

Farmer’s Daughter Hotel

115 S Fairfax Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 556-2608

www.tartrestaurant.com Situated inside the Farmer’s Daughter Hotel, Tart is a fun space to take mom to on her special day. The restaurant will be serving a special menu, including items like shrimp and grits, as well as benedicts and more.

Baltaire

11647 San Vicente Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(424) 273-1660

www.baltaire.com With an elegant dining room and beautiful outdoor patio, Baltaire is perfect for Mother’s Day. The restaurant will be offering a brunch buffet from 10am to 3pm with items like pastries, a shellfish station, lobster mac and cheese, and much more. For dessert, sweeten things up with key lime pie! The menu is $85 for adults and $45 for children.

Smorgasburg LA

777 S. Alameda St.

Los Angeles

(718) 928-6603

la.smorgasburg.com While Smorgasburg isn’t your typical sit down Mother’s Day brunch, who says you can’t change it up this year and visit this popular Sunday market? Open from 10am to 4pm, enjoy live music (from 11am to 2pm) as you select tasty bites from a number of great vendors.

Market City Caffe

164 E Palm Ave

Burbank, CA 91502

(818) 840-7036

www.marketcityburbank.com On Mother’s Day from 9:30am to 3pm, Burbank’s Market City Caffee is serving up something special with their brunch menu. Enjoy live music from a live string quartet from 11am to 3pm as you sip on bottomless mimosas, and enjoy brunch. The restaurant offers breakfast combos with eggs, pancakes and more, as well as French Toast, housemade crabcakes, housemade biscuits, huevos rancheros, avocado toast and much more.

Redbird

114 E 2nd St

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 788-1191

www.redbird.la Make mom feel extra special by taking her to Redbird. The popular eatery offers up a jaw-dropping interior along with delicious brunch items. For Mother’s Day, enjoy items like cornmeal waffles, burrata with strawberries, fennel and pistachios, a spring pea ravioli, a halibut with mushrooms and fava beans, as well as shrimp and grits, and much more. Brunch is from 10am to 2pm on Mother’s Day and is $48 per person.

Mastro’s Ocean Club

18412 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 454-4357

www.mastrosrestaurants.com

The menu at Mastro’s Ocean Club features brunch favorites, but with a decadent Mastro’s twist, of course. Entrées include a Maine lobster benedict, lox and bagel and an egg white omelette which can be paired with sides such as thick cut Nueske’s bacon and an artisan pastry basket. So you don’t forget the libations for Mom, Mastro’s will be offering bubbly cocktails all morning, such as a bellinis and more. For those who love the classic bloody mary’s for brunch, Mastro’s Basil Mary and Bloody Maria are a great way to start the day. The view is pretty great here too.

Crossroads Kitchen

8284 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 782-9245

www.crossroadskitchen.com Join Crossroads Kitchen for a special Mother’s Day buffet this year. They will be offering a special bagel & lox station, a savory crepe station, as well as breakfast items like benedicts, chicken and waffles, sausages, roasted potatoes, fruit, pancakes and much more. For dessert, grab some pastries as well as sorbet. Brunch is from 10am to 2:30pm on Mother’s Day.

The Raymond 1886

1250 S Fair Oaks Ave

Pasadena, CA 91105

(626) 441-3136

www.theraymond.com Open for Mother’s Day for brunch, Raymond 1886 in Pasadena is sure to be a great place to visit for the day. Executive Chef Tim Guiltinan has something extra special prepared for mom at Pasadena’s own craftsman cottage turned dining destination. Enjoy a delicious brunch spread while you sip on special Mother’s Day crafted brunch cocktails in their cottage setting. Reservations are highly recommended.

Love & Salt

317 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 545-5252

www.loveandsaltla.com This Mother’s Day, it is all about spoiling Mom, which means it is time for a brunch in the South Bay at Love & Salt. The popular eatery will be offering a boozy brunch beachside this year. For only $18, drink bloody Mary cocktails, sangria, and unlimited Italian greyhounds! To eat, bite into specialties like a fennel sausage and ricotta pie, steak and eggs, wood oven baked eggs, and much more!

Viviane

Avalon Hotel

9400 W Olympic Blvd

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

(310) 407-7791

www.vivianerestaurant.com To celebrate Viviane’s second Mother’s Day celebration at the Avalon Hotel Beverly Hills, Executive Chef Michael Hung will offer guests specials in addition to the regular brunch menu. Specials that are perfect for enjoying poolside poached eggs and prosciutto, a Greek yogurt parfait, avocado toast, a smoked salmon benedict, huevos rancheros, a lobster roll and much more. Brunch is just $45 and you can enjoy it by the pool!

Terranea Resort

100 Terranea Way

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

(310) 494-7891

www.terranea.com/a> Situated on the picturesque bluffs in Palos Verdes, Terranea is a great place to take mom and make her feel special this year. Terranea Resort will be serving brunch throughout the hotel, including at the Catalina Kitchen Mar’sel and Bashi. Enjoy pastries, omelets, a baked egg station, a carving station, pancakes and much more.